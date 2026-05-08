Taylor Swift Hits Back at Trademark Lawsuit Filed by Former Vegas Showgirl

There is no denying the stardom of Taylor Swift. Spending a little over two decades in the music industry, the hitmaker nurtured a brand worth $2 billion. But while Swift needed a little luck and magic to launch her career, she now has an entire team around her, protecting every aspect of her stardom. And for one former Las Vegas showgirl, she quickly learned what it was like to go against Swift after suing her for infringement.

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A career in the spotlight might come with fame and riches, but there will always be a lawsuit or two. Somewhat of a milestone for some, Swift’s legal team was shocked when Maren Flagg filed a lawsuit against the singer, suggesting that the singer’s The Life of a Showgirl album infringed on her trademark for “Confessions of a Showgirl.”

Just last year, Swift celebrated the release of her newest album, The Life of a Showgirl. While the album dominated the charts all over the world, including the US Billboard 200, Flagg saw it as an attack on the brand she created back in 2015. Since trademarking “Confessions of a Showgirl”, Flagg used it as the title for a newspaper column, a cabaret show, and a podcast. According to the lawsuit, “Both are in overlapping markets.”

What does Flagg want? For now, she only hoped for the court to put a preliminary injunction on the singer, barring her from using the Life of a Showgirl brand. But that was before Swift introduced her all-star team of lawyers.

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Taylor Swift’s Lawyers Bring The Fight To Former Showgirl

Filing their own motion on Wednesday, Swift’s team insisted, “This motion, just like Maren Flagg’s lawsuit, should never have been filed. It is simply Ms. Flagg’s latest attempt to use Taylor Swift’s name and intellectual property to prop up her brand.”

Accusing Flagg of riding off the success of Swift, the lawyers brought more than enough evidence. For starters, they pointed out that “Since the album announcement, plaintiff has reframed her brand around the album, flooding her social media accounts with posts attempting to align herself with Ms. Swift and the album.”

According to Swift’s lawyers, Flagg drastically switched her marketing to focus on the singer. “Following the announcement, plaintiff used the phrase or posted generally about Ms. Swift or the album over 40 times on her branded Instagram and TikTok accounts.”

Flagg went beyond just posting about the album as the filing added, “Far from showing any concern about the album after its announcement, Ms. Flagg spent several months centering her brand on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’s’ name, artwork, music, and lyrics to promote her little-known cabaret show.”

Former Showgirl Faces Her Own Legal Trouble

Using Flagg’s own social media against her, the lawyers continued their attack, explaining, “In fact, a mere four days after Ms. Swift announced her album title and artwork in August 2025, Ms. Flagg announced a brand-new podcast mimicking Ms. Swift’s Album artwork, logo, title, and taglines. Then, plaintiff flooded her Instagram and TikTok pages with 40+ advertisements for her brand using Ms. Swift’s music, trademarks, and other intellectual property without permission.”

Turning the spotlight back on Flagg, the filing promised that TAS Rights Management would be taking the proper steps to “pursue appropriate remedies” for the former showgirl using Swift’s material without permission.

For now, Swift appears ready to fight the lawsuit head-on while also turning the legal pressure back on Flagg. As the courtroom battle continues, Swift’s team made it clear they have no plans to back down.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)