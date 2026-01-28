3 of the Most Heart-Wrenching Country Songs, Which All Came Out in 1967

Country music has a long history of tugging at our emotions, whether happy or sad. But these three country songs, all out in 1967, are among the most heart-wrenching country songs ever released.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Don’t Wanna Play House” by Tammy Wynette

Tammy Wynette released “I Don’t Wanna Play House” on her Take Me to Your World / I Don’t Wanna Play House album. Written by Billy Sherrill and Glenn Sutton, the song became Wynette’s first No.1 hit.

“I Don’t Wanna Play House” is about a young girl who tells a neighbor boy she doesn’t want to play house, after watching her parents’ marriage crumble. The song says, “I don’t wanna play house / I know it can’t be fun / I’ve watched mommy and daddy / And if that’s the way it’s done / I don’t wanna play house / It makes my mommy cry / ‘Cause when she played house / My daddy said goodbye.”

Wynette earned her first Grammy nomination, and her first win, for Best Country & Western Solo Vocal Performance, Female, with this song.

“Laura (What’s He Got That I Ain’t Got)” by Leon Ashley

Leon Ashley wrote “Laura (What’s He Got That I Ain’t Got)” with Margie Singleton. The title track of his freshman album, the song is the only chart-topping single of Ashley’s career, at least as an artist.

“Laura (What’s He Got That I Ain’t Got)” begins with, “Laura, hold these hands and count my fingers / Laura, touch these lips you once desired / Lay your head upon my chest and hear my heartbeat / Gently run your fingers through my hair / Touch these ears that listened to your wishes / Most of them, fulfilled and that’s a lot / Let your soft gentle hands caress my body / And then tell me what he’s got that I ain’t got.”

The sad song was later recorded by numerous other artists, including Frankie Laine and Marty Robbins. In 1976, Kenny Rogers had a Top 20 single with “Laura (What’s He Got That I Ain’t Got)”.

“Lonely Again” by Eddy Arnold

Eddy Arnold had already had released more than a dozen albums when Lonely Again came out in 1967. The title track, written by Jean Chapel, became a two-week No. 1 hit for Arnold.

“Lonely Again” says, “Just when I’m sure / That my heart is secure / And my teardrops are dry / With a warm glow inside / And this love of mine / ‘Til the end of the line / That’s always the time / That I’m lonely again.”

A country hit for Arnold, “Lonely Again” also became a Top 15 single on the Adult Contemporary chart as well. Connie Francis also had a hit single with “Lonely Again” that same year, on the Easy Listening chart.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns