3 Pop Singles From 1972 That Will Forever Be Burned Into Your Brain

On this site, we often remind you about the best classic rock hits from the 1970s. Less frequently, we remind you about some of the greatest pop tracks from the 1970s. Even if you think you’re too cool for pop music, you know deep down that there are a couple of songs that will never leave your head. That being so, here are three pop songs from 1972 that will forever remain ingrained in your head.

“Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

Do you see the melody of this song ever escaping your headspace? Personally, we don’t, as the melody of Stevie Wonder‘s 1972 single “Superstition” is intoxicating and nearly debilitating in how catchy it is. For decades, people have been playing this song, and maybe, just maybe, not by choice, if you know what we mean.

Following its 1972 release, this Stevie Wonder unsurprisingly went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was Wonder’s second No. 1 hit on the chart and remained on it for a total of 16 weeks. Furthermore, it also peaked at No. 1 on the Soul Singles chart for three weeks.

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

Al Green‘s only pop No. 1 single was “Let’s Stay Together”, and thanks to its astounding success, it has become a fixture of not just his legacy but also of the 1970s R&B legacy. There is not a spot on the human heart that this single doesn’t touch, and as a result, it has remained and will remain on our internal playlist for quite some time.

Released in January 1972, this entry on our list of pop songs quickly gained popularity as it only took about a month for it to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to the Hot 100, it also reached the No. 1 spot on the R&B chart, staying there for nine weeks.

“Song Sung Blue” by Neil Diamond

“Song Sung Blue” by Neil Diamond is certainly not his biggest hit, but it was a huge hit nonetheless. Also, ironically, Kate Hudson just received an Oscar nomination for her role as a member of a Neil Diamond tribute band in a movie of the same name. Back to the point, for years this song has been digging itself into people’s memories, and also thanks to the 2025 movie, it seems it will continue to do so.

After its release, this Neil Diamond single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, it spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Needless to say, this song has gone the distance, and that is primarily thanks to just how catchy it is.

