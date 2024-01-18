3 Beatles Songs That John Lennon Disliked

John Lennon was a part of some pretty timeless songwriting efforts. His work with the Beatles is generally considered some of the best of all time. Lennon, and by extension the group’s, haters are few and far between. Nevertheless, Lennon himself dislikes a few Beatles songs. Find three of them, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 of Bruce Springsteen’s Favorite Songwriters]

1. “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds”

“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” is undoubtedly one of the Beatles’ signature hits. The psychedelic track makes use of a mysterious acronym that fans have long thought was a reference to LSD. Despite that rumor being debunked by the band, it has captivated generations of listeners. Despite the song’s appeal, Lennon once said he thought they could make this song better if they were given a second stab at it.

“I heard ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ last night,” Lennon explained. “It’s abysmal, you know? The track is just terrible. I mean, it is a great track, a great song, but it isn’t a great track because it wasn’t made right. You know what I mean? I feel I could remake every fucking one of them better. But that’s the artistic trip, isn’t it? That it why you keep going, always trying to make that next one the best.”

2. “Paperback Writer”

“Paperback Writer” is a deeply distinctive song in our book. Paul McCartney‘s powerful vocals paired with the rest of the band’s lulling harmonies keep this song ruminating in the mind long after it finishes. Lennon, however, thought this track was a little derivative.

He called “Paperback Writer” the “son of ‘Day Tripper.'” While to us, that seems like a compliment– given that song’s appeal–it seems Lennon meant it more as an insult.

3. “When I’m Sixty-Four”

“When I’m Sixty-Four” sees McCartney lean into his sillier side. He has many songs that fall into that category, but this one is among the most beloved. That being said, “When I’m Sixty-Four” also falls into the category of songwriting Lennon called “Granny music.”

“[That song is] Paul’s, completely,” he once said. “I would never dream of writing a song like that.”

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)