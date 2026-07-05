3 of the Weirdest Songs From the 1990s That Hit No. 1

These three 1990s songs all hit No. 1 but aren’t your typical chart-toppers. If you didn’t have any context for these hits and heard them, you wouldn’t peg them as being successful efforts. Their popularity became far greater than their content suggests, earning No. 1 status for multiple weeks in the 1990s.

[RELATED: 3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s You Didn’t Know Were Written About Real People]

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m Too Sexy” — Right Said Fred

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Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” has been a punchline for several decades now. It’s the kind of song that amuses kids and makes adults roll their eyes. Since its release in the 1990s, this No. 1 song has been a familiar favorite, even if its appeal is ironic.

“I’m too sexy for my shirt / Too sexy for my shirt / So sexy it hurts,” the playful lyrics read. The song was meant to be a little wry. It was written as a satire of what this band saw as the self-obsessed model scene in London. It’s tongue-in-cheek and overtly silly, becoming a universally beloved parody. Its stint at the top of the charts denotes that fact.

“Cotton Eye Joe” — Rednex

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“Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex has become one of the most popular songs of all time. Most of us can’t even remember the first time we heard this 1990s song; it’s been so pervasive in society that it feels like it’s always been there. This electronic hit has become as colloquial and folksy as the genre it’s attempting to imitate.

“If it hadn’t been for Cotton-Eye Joe / I’d been married long time ago,” is a line we can all sing along to. This track has been filling floors for decades. From middle school dances to weddings to dusty bars, “Cotton Eye Joe” is a staple if you want to get people moving their feet. Sure, we all know listening to this song is a tad cheesy, but we love it nonetheless.

“Macarena” — Bayside Boys remix

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The Bayside Boys’ remix of the “Macarena” has become a universal standard. Though it’s rooted in Latin culture, this dance craze swept almost every nation. The original version of this song did well enough, but the energized remix made it an international staple.

The minute this song plays, almost everyone can leap right into dancing along. It’s nearly as historically valuable as the foxtrot or the waltz. It’s a cultural phenomenon that continues to ring true decades after this song hit No. 1.

(Photo by Manfred Schmid/Redferns)