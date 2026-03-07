3 Old School 1970s Songs That Every Great Rock Songwriter Secretly Studies (Even Today)

The 1970s was a magical time for songwriting and musical evolution. And rock songwriters today continue to look back to that decade for inspiration. Let’s dive into just a handful of amazing rock songs from the 1970s that continue to serve as inspiration and influence for countless modern-day songwriters.

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Jeff Lynne/ELO (1977)

Jeff Lynne really took symphonic rock in the 1970s and turned it into something special. This particular epic song was written and recorded by Jeff Lynne through Electric Light Orchestra. “Mr. Blue Sky” serves as the final track of the “Concerto For A Rainy Day” suite via the legendary double album Out Of The Blue. It’s likely ELO’s most famous and well-known song today, and for good reason. It’s a gorgeous song, one that Lynne wrote after locking himself in a Swiss chalet for a month. “Mr. Blue Sky” was a No. 6 hit on the UK Singles chart and No. 35 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc (1975)

Outside of lyrics, songwriters often need to find inspiration for their musicality, instrumentation, and recording techniques. Well, they often need to look no further than 10cc’s soft rock prog-pop masterpiece, “I’m Not In Love”. This is really an incredible piece of work, one that is composed almost entirely of multi-tracked vocals. The layers in this song are really a marvel of songwriting and composition. Fans certainly agreed back in the day, as “I’m Not In Love” peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac (1977)

Here’s a classic among songs no one could ever forget, including aspiring songwriters who are looking back to the 1970s for inspiration. Honestly, the entirety of Rumours could have made it to this list. The entirety of that record is a songwriting delight, packed with equally quality contributions from each of the band’s members. “Dreams”, though, is one that most people can’t forget. It’s one of Stevie Nicks’ finest songs and a great example of how to take one’s personal baggage and turn it into a marketable storyline. Unsurprisingly, “Dreams” was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 in 1977.

Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images