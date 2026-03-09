3 Old School 1980s Songs That Every Great Rock Songwriter Secretly Studies (Even Today)

The 1980s were a wild time for songwriting, with genres evolving at a rapid pace and the state of popular music going in a new and different direction. Naturally, some of the best rock songs of all time hit the airwaves in the 1980s. And many a songwriter still studies these amazing songs to this very day. If you’re an aspiring songwriter, there might be a thing or two to learn from these hard-hitting rock jams. Let’s take a look!

“Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield (1981)

“I wish that I had Jessie’s girl / Where can I find a woman like that?”

“Jessie’s Girl” was a massive hit for Rick Springfield in 1981. A power pop classic with a rock edge, this song was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. I can certainly see why. The lyrics of this song are relatable, telling the tale of young unrequited love. On a composition and musical level, it’s a terrific piece of pop work. It’s catchy, Springfield’s vocals are excellent, and the chorus is memorable to just about anyone. A classic worth studying for pop-rock enthusiasts, I’d say.

“Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie (1981)

“’Cause love’s such an old-fashioned word / And love dares you to care for / The people on the (People on streets) edge of the night.”

I’m being biased here. I really do love this song. And I can definitely see why modern-day songwriters look to this legendary collaboration fondly. Released in 1981, this dance-rock anthem from Queen and David Bowie has continued to stand the test of time. Even in the 1990s, musicians were poaching pieces of “Under Pressure”. And today, nothing hits quite like Bowie’s monologue of lyrics at the end of the song. A total masterpiece from start to finish.

“Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi (1986)

“Woah, we’re halfway there / Woah-oh, livin’ on a prayer / Take my hand, we’ll make it, I swear.”

Few songs from the mid-1980s are as catchy as this glam metal classic from 1986. In fact, “Livin’ On A Prayer” might be the most memorable Bon Jovi hit out of all rock songs of the 1980s. A standout from Slippery When Wet, this classic song is a masterclass in writing a catchy, pop-oriented moderate rock song. It’s no surprise that this hit made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1986.

