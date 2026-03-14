3 Old School 2000s Songs That Every Great Rock Songwriter Secretly Studies (Even Today)

The 2000s deserve more love when it comes to rock music. Even if that era’s contributions to rock weren’t really your thing, a lot of amazing music hit the airwaves (and MP3 players) during that decade. And some 2000s rock songs are so good that many a songwriter still studies them today. Let’s look at a few examples.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes (2003)

A simple bassline, an even simpler drumbeat, and some killer vocals. That’s all The White Stripes needs to create one of the biggest rock hits of the 21st century and the biggest garage rock revival song of its era. It was a No. 7 hit on the UK Singles chart and a No. 1 hit on the Alternative Airplay chart in the US.

“Seven Nation Army” is still studied by many a rock songwriter today, but I doubt anyone will ever be able to duplicate its brilliance. However, songwriters can definitely learn a thing or two from this garage rock classic, particularly when it comes to building a giant hook with little in the way of material or elements. Sometimes, simplicity is key.

“Boulevard Of Broken Dreams” by Green Day (2004)

Green Day had a great time in the early aughts, and I can think of quite a few of the band’s singles from that decade that could have made it to this list. “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams”, however, is a masterclass in the then-modernized ballad. It’s still very punk rock and of its era, but it just gets under one’s skin in the best way without the doom and gloom of 90s grunge or the cheesiness of 80s hair metal power ballads. It’s a slow song for a new era, and the simple chord writing and perfect lyrical imagery is on another level. An anthem for a generation, I’d say.

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers (2003)

Quite a few songs by The Killers could have made it to this list. They had mastered the art of the perfect 2000s pop-friendly rock song, after all. I went with “Mr. Brightside” because of its stunning balance of a relatively unchanging chord progression and absolutely gorgeous lyrics, delivered a la a stunning vocal performance by Brandon Flowers. The pacing in this song is also quite good, as are many of the songs on the band’s legendary album Hot Fuss. “Mr. Brightside” was a No. 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Photo by Jon Super/Redferns