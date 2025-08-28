3 One-Hit Wonders Every 90s Kid Secretly Loved

If you were a 90s kid, there are probably more than a few one-hit wonders out there that you remember like they were released yesterday. Let’s take a look at just a few somewhat underrated one-hit wonders from the 90s that anyone who was a kid during that decade will remember right away, even if they don’t get as much love as “Mambo #5” or “Tubthumping”.

“You Gotta Be” by Des’ree

I absolutely adored this song as a kid. Des’ree was way too cool to be considered a one-hit wonder. Sadly, this British R&B and soul singer only enjoyed one major US hit with the song “You Gotta Be”. This track made it to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While Des’ree made it to the UK charts well into the 2000s with every single release, she never made it to the Hot 100 chart again. I just don’t get it! She’s such a talent.

“C’est La Vie” by B*Witched

Remember this hot dance-pop track from Irish girl group B*Witched? If that name doesn’t ring a bell, that’s probably because this girl group only really saw some success in the US with the song “C’est La Vie” from 1998. The song made it to No. 9 in the US, No. 1 in Ireland, and did similarly well throughout Europe. Sadly, the group would never make it to the Hot 100’s Top 40 again. Though, they enjoyed several more hits on the Irish, Scottish, and UK charts until the year 2000.

“Flat Beat” by Mr. Oizo

How about an instrumental track? So much of the best music of the late 1990s was firmly in the techno genre, so I think a non-lyrical tune is more than deserving of a spot on this list. And if you were a 90s kid in Europe or the UK, you probably remember this entry on our list of one-hit wonders quite well.

“Flat Beat” by Mr. Oizo was released in 1999 and topped the charts in the UK and several European countries. The song never charted in the US. And, sadly, Mr. Oizo never charted internationally again outside of France. But if you had the chance to hear “Flat Beat” at the end of the 90s, you’ve probably never forgotten it.

