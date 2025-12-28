3 One-Hit Wonders From 1960s TV Shows That We Can’t Ever Forget

It may be hard to imagine now, but several decades ago, when you sat down on your couch to turn on your television set, there were only three channels to choose from. Today, there are about three million options for people to dive into, but in the 1960s? Not so much.

As a result, the songs and music from the shows that aired on those few channels became well-known or even household tunes. That’s just what we wanted to explore below. These are three one-hit wonders from 1960s television shows that we can’t ever forget.

“Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies from ‘Everything’s Archie’ (1969)

Fans of the late 1960s cartoon, The Archie Show, will recognize this bubblegum hit single from the fictional band The Archies. Released on the 1969 record, Everything’s Archie, the song also appeared both in the late 60s cartoon and later, performed by Josie And The Pussycats for the modern remake, Riverdale. But no matter where you hear “Sugar, Sugar”, you’re instantly hooked—a lot like the substance it’s named after. It’s sweet and fun and, if you have too much, it might make you sick!

“Batman Theme” by Neal Hefti from ‘Batman Theme And 11 Other Bat Songs’ (1966)

This is one of those songs that, once you hear it, never leaves your head. It’s a simple composition, of course, based on a few sequential notes. But there’s just something about it that doesn’t leave you. Maybe it’s because it’s been paired with Batman, that indelible superhero in the dark cape—whatever the reason, “Batman Theme” by Neal Hefti is as memorable as it gets.

“Here Comes The Judge” by Pigmeat Markham from ‘Here Comes the Judge’ (1968)

One of the most popular television shows in the late 1960s was the one known as Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. On the show, there was a recurring sketch called “Here Comes The Judge” that was based on the same catchphrase by Pigmeat Markham. Soon, Markham started to play the judge character, himself. And he also enjoyed musical success with a hit song of the same name that also featured backing vocals by Minnie Riperton.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images