“All Right Boys, Don’t Mess This Up”: Joe Nichols Welcomes Randy Travis Onstage for “On the Other Hand” Performance

Before a near-fatal stroke took away his singing ability in 2013, Randy Travis was among the most decorated country artists of the ’80s and ’90s. With songs like “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses,” the North Carolina native has a string of platinum and multi-platinum albums under his belt. Now 66, Travis upped his public appearances in 2025, even chiming in the final “Amen” during Carrie Underwood’s performance of his 1987 hit during March’s Opry 100: A Live Celebration event. And earlier this month, he joined Joe Nichols onstage for a performance of his No. 1 hit “On the Other Hand.”

“What a Blessing”: Joe Nichols Overcomes Nerves To Sing With Randy Travis

Welcoming Randy Travis to the stage for the Dec. 12 show at Penn & Teller Theater in Las Vegas, Joe Nichols admitted he was feeling the heat. “If it’s okay with y’all, I’m gonna play one of your songs, if that’s all right,” he said. “If you want to stay out here for it, all right. That makes me even more nervous knowing you’re watching. All right, boys, don’t mess this up.”

@joenichols Had the honor of singing On The Other Hand with the legend himself, Mr. @randy.travis the other night!! Thank you Randy, what a blessing! ❤️🎶 ♬ original sound – Joe Nichols

The 11-time ACM Award winner beamed as Nichols stood beside him, strumming his guitar and singing, On one hand, I could stay and be your lovin’ man / But the reason I must go is on the other hand.

“Wow, big shoes beside you,” one TikTok user commented. “You did great beside him.”

Written by Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz, Randy Travis released “On the Other Hand” in July 1985 as his first single with Warner Bros. Nashville. Peaking at No. 67, the label re-released the song the next year following the success of Travis’ Top 10 single “1982.” This time, “On the Other Hand” reached No. 1 in both the U.S. and Canada.

Hitting the Road in 2026

Twelve years after the stroke that nearly killed him, Randy Travis is extending his More Life tour into spring 2026.

After playing more than 50 shows for 60,000 fans in 2025, next year’s run kicks off March 12 at Frauenthal Center in Muskegon, Michigan, and runs through May 23, wrapping up at Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Guest vocalist James Dupre will perform all of the seven-time Grammy winner’s classics while Travis appears onstage with wife Mary, engaging with fans and the band.

