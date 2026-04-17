Megan Moroney’s Next Radio Hit Was Co-Written by the Daughter of a Country Music Legend and George Strait’s Right-Hand Man

On February 20, Megan Moroney celebrated the release of her third studio album, Cloud 9. Coming packed with songs like “6 Months Later” and “Beautiful Things,” the hitmaker recently decided to send “Medicine” to US Country Radio. Marking the third single from Cloud 9, Moroney’s song about being unfaithful came from a room full of all-star songwriters that included Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander.

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When hitting streaming platforms and the radio, “Medicine” leans into a classic country tradition, the cheating song, but flips the script with a little payback. Like “Before He Cheats” or “Gunpowder & Lead”, the track channels heartbreak into something a bit more fiery, but Moroney’s twist feels closer to poetic justice than revenge. Instead of slashing tires, the singer decided to give her attention to another individual, which offered the ex-boyfriend a taste of his own “medicine.”

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The Legacy Of Jessie Jo Dillon In Country Music

Thrilled over the success of “Medicine,” Moroney’s latest hit came from a songwriting room deeply rooted in country music tradition – like Jessie Jo Dillon. Throughout her career, the songwriter worked with Brandy Clark, Jelly Roll, Hardy, Morgan Wallen, Keith Urban, and Kelsea Ballerini. But that was just the start.

Taking a deeper dive into the legacy of Dillon, she helped write songs that included “Crazy Women,” “Messed Up as Me,” “10,000 Hours”, and even “The Breath You Take” by the King of Country Music himself, George Strait.

It seemed that Dillon was somewhat destined to build her home in country music thanks to her father, Dean Dillon. While a musician, Dean’s passion for music came when writing lyrics. A member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Dean not only fashioned a legendary career but a lasting partnership with Strait.

Listing only a few of the songs Dean wrote for Strait:

“Unwound” “Down and Out” “Marina del Rey” “The Chair” “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her” “It Ain’t Cool to Be Crazy About You” “Ocean Front Property” “Famous Last Words of a Fool” “I’ve Come to Expect It from You” “If I Know Me” “Easy Come, Easy Go” “Lead On” “The Best Day” “She Let Herself Go” “Living for the Night” “Here for a Good Time”

Jessi Alexander Brings Stellar Resume To Megan Moroney’s “Medicine”

But Dillon wasn’t the only one in the room. Jessi Alexander also brought a stellar resume thanks to collaborating with Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Conner Smith, and Hailey Whitters. She also had songs recorded by Patty Loveless and Trisha Yearwood. For fans of Hannah Montana, they can thank Alexander for the song “The Climb.” Writing the lyrics with Miley Cyrus, she turned “The Climb” into a defining anthem for the series.

As for her time in country music, Alexander received a call from Blake Shelton. Adding his name to her contacts, the pair released “Drink on It,” “Mine Would Be You,” and “Turnin’ Me On.” Each one of those songs peaked at No. 1 on either the US Bubbling Under Hot 100, the US Country Airplay, or the US Hot Country Songs charts.

Connie Harrington Expands Her Partnership With Megan Moroney

Finishing up the list of songwriters behind “Medicine” is Connie Harrington. Her career brought her writing credits from Lee Brice, Shelton, Larry Fleet, and Joe Nichols. Aside from her latest song traveling to country radio, she also offered her talents on another Moroney song, “No Caller I.D.”

Much like “Medicine”, “No Caller I.D.” took fans on a journey through yet another toxic relationship. But instead of revenge, Moroney sought to find love in a healthier relationship. That was until her ex started contacting her through an unknown number.

With Moroney leading the charge and a team of songwriters rooted in the genre’s legacy, “Medicine” proves that even modern hits are built on timeless storytelling. And as it arrives on country radio, it carries with it the voices, influences, and traditions that have defined country music.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)