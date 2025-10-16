3 One-Hit Wonders From 1973 That We Could Listen to All Day

There are songs you want only to hear once. They’re great on their own. They give you the juices you need to keep going. But then there are songs you want to hear on repeat. Songs you want to hear all day, every day. They are not everyday songs. They are everyday songs. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below.

We wanted to explore three songs from 1973 that are tunes we could listen to all day, every day. Three one-hit wonders from the time period, to be specific, that we could have in our headphones on repeat until the cows come home (wait, we have cows?). Moving on! Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1973 that we could listen to forever.

“Smokin’ In The Boys Room” by Brownsville Station from ‘Yeah!’ (1973)

This track, which hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, is all about rebelling. Before Mötley Crüe covered it and made it a global phenomenon, it was a tune originally cut by Brownsville Station. They were able to capture that snarling, smirking feeling of youth when all you want to do is break all the rules. Starting with lighting up a cig in the school bathroom. Wahoo!

“Right Place, Wrong Time” by Dr. John from ‘In The Right Place’ (1973)

Dr. John is synonymous with New Orleans. He is also one of the most compelling music figures of the 20th century. Even though he only had one song hit the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 (this track peaked at No. 9), he is someone young music fans should know about. So, we wanted to put him on this list for all those reasons. Dr. John should always be celebrated, and we could listen to this song all day, every day.

“The Lord’s Prayer” by Sister Janet Mead (Single, 1973)

If you didn’t know this song existed, you would never guess it exists. Does that make sense? Let’s keep going… not only does this song simply sound good, it’s an incredible artifact. How did it come to be recorded? How did Sister Janet Mead decide to put one of the most important Catholic prayers to such a hip musical production? And how did it hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100? I guess miracles do happen! As such, it’s worth listening to over and over, trying to figure it this song’s magic.

