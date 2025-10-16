4 Country Songs From the Year 2000 That Most People Have (Unfortunately) Already Forgotten

The turn of the century was a big year for country music. Some of country music’s best songs were released 25 years ago in the year 2000, songs that were big hits at the time. We found four country songs from 2000 that might be forgotten, but are worth listening to, again and again, even after all these years.

Videos by American Songwriter

“But For The Grace Of God” by Keith Urban

“But For The Grace Of God” is Keith Urban’s third country single, from his self-titled freshman record. Urban penned the song with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin.

The song also became Urban’s first No. 1 hit at country radio, a fact that surprised him more than anyone.

“It was surreal to be told that ‘Grace Of God’ had gone to No. 1,” the New Zealand native says (via Parade). “Because you’re just thinking, ‘No. 1 where? Not in the States… I mean, out of all the songs on the charts, that one’s sitting at the top?’”

“Me Neither” by Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley began to show off his humorous side with “Me Neither”. The comedic country song, written by Paisley, Frank Rogers, and Chris DuBois, comes after “He Didn’t Have To Be”, a serious song that became Paisley’s first No. 1 single.

“Every guy has been there,” Paisley tells Songfacts. “You’re talking to a girl and realizing that it’s going nowhere – but you still keep trying. I know I’ve been turned down enough to feel like I’ve really lived this song.”

Fortunately, Paisley did find true love. He married his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, in 2003.

“There You Are” by Martina McBride

“There You Are” is one of Martina McBride’s most gorgeous singles, even if it isn’t as big of a hit as some of her other ones. Ed Hill, Mark D. Sanders, and Bob DiPiero wrote the song for McBride’s Emotion album.

The romantic song says in part, “Every time I turn around / When I’m lost and when I’m found / Like an angel standing guard / There you are.”

The song might not have hit No. 1 at country radio, but it did become a Top 20 hit on the Adult Contemporary chart, marking McBride’s first pop hit. She later had a chart-topping single on the AC chart with “This One’s For The Girls”, released in 2003.

“Best Of Intentions” by Travis Tritt

Country superstar Travis Tritt wrote “Best Of Intentions” by himself for his Down the Road I Go record. The song is full of regret, a message that Tritt drives home by filming the music video inside a prison.

“I had big plans for our future / Said I’d give you the whole world somehow,” Tritt begins the song. “I tried making good on that promise / Thought I’d be so much further by now / Never could build you a castle / Even though you’re the queen of my heart / But I’ve had the best of intentions from the start.”

Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage