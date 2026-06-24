3 One-Hit Wonders From 1990 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

When a new decade arrives, so does new music. Sometimes the songs can hearken back to the past, and sometimes they can portend a new future on the horizon. But below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that we still can’t ever forget. These are three tracks that made a big splash when they were first released, but ever since then, they’ve stuck around thanks to their magnetic styles. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1990 with melodies that still echo decades later.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor from ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’ (1990)

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Sinead O’Connor wasn’t afraid to look you in the eye. And this song’s music video is evidence of that. The artist knew how good the 1990 Prince-penned track was; she knew how excellent the lyrics were and how magnetic the melodies were, too. O’Connor also knew that she could deliver the work in a way that would last throughout the ages. Well, even if she didn’t know that for certain, her instinct has since been proven right. And thank goodness. “Nothing Compares 2 U” exudes passion. It’s essential.

Videos by American Songwriter

“There She Goes” by The La’s from ‘The La’s’ (1990)

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It’s always interesting when a songwriter is able to channel something that sticks in our minds for ages. And that’s just what happened on the 1990 tune, “There She Goes”, by The La’s. Even just reading the title, you can hear the song in your head. How does that happen? Well, however the magic works, the spell is strong on this offering. The falsetto vocals, the intentional guitar strums—the whole thing is an example of just how memorable a three-minute song can be when everything comes together.

“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice from ‘To The Extreme’ (1990)

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Some 10,000 years from now, there will still be people dancing to “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice. The song is catchy, funny, and a prime example of goofy 1990s style. Of course, there is also an unintentional comedy that comes along with the work, too. It’s unavoidable. Vanilla Ice is one-part artist and one-part cartoon on the rap song. But, hey, that’s what the 1990s were all about. Expression!

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns