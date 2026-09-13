3 One-Hit Wonders From 1991 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Shopping malls and grocery stores want to put you in the right mood. They want you smiling, happy, and without a care in the world. That’s why these spots often have the best music playing on the stereo.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day you can be sure will be on those stores’ playlists. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1991 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Life Is A Highway” by Tom Cochrane from ‘Mad Mad World’ (1991)

Play video

When he wrote this song, Tom Cochrane must have been giddy. Indeed, his 1991 offering is great for shopping malls, grocery stores, dentist offices, adult contemporary radio, and just about a million other venues. It’s inoffensive. It’s universally applicable. And it’s the kind of song that people will tap their toes to, but it will also never make them scratch their heads or furrow their brows. If you’re shopping and “Life Is A Highway” comes on the stereo, that means one thing. Life is good.

“Unbelievable” by EMF from ‘Schubert Dip’ (1991)

Play video

When a track is recognizable after just one single word, you know the songwriter has achieved something big. And that’s just what happened on the 1991 tune “Unbelievable” by EMF. The offering is memorable, easy to listen to, and inoffensive. Like “Life Is A Highway” by Tom Cochrane, “Unbelievable” by EMF is the perfect song for grocery stores and shopping malls. It has a 100-percent approval rating. You can sing along to it and browse to your heart’s content.

“I Touch Myself” by Divinyls from ‘Divinyls’ (1991)

Play video

You probably won’t hear this song in grocery stores as much as you will in shopping malls these days. But when you get to those malls, “I Touch Myself” by Divinyls can only be heard in certain stores—you know, those places that sell lingerie or leather or clothes that young adults buy in order to go out in and dance the night away. There are certain stores that sell outfits for the weekend—let’s put it that way. And in those places of business, this sultry track can be heard quite prominently.

Photo by Mike Slaughter/Toronto Star via Getty Images