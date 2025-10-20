3 One-Hit Wonders From 1992 That Still Totally Rock Our World

The year 1992 was a terrific one for one-hit wonders. You know, those songs that race up the Billboard Hot 100 ranks by artists who don’t ever quite find the same success again. Yes, as the 90s unfolded, pop music became more and more important, and so were the one-hit wonders that fans heard on the radio airwaves.

That’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to examine three one-hit wonders from 1992 that are just a total blast. A trio of tracks we love down to our cores. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1992 that rock our world!

“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot from ‘Mack Daddy’ (1992)

Not only did this song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it also earned Seattle rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance. That’s what happens when you marry a catchy tune with lyrics about curvaceous bodies. But at the time, Sir Mix-A-Lot didn’t know this track would be a success. He was trying to make a hit, yes. But he was also trying to fight against waifish body-type stereotypes. Well, it all worked out. The track is still in popular culture (and karaoke bars) today!

“Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” by Digable Planets from ‘Reachin’ (A New Refutation Of Time And Space)’ (1992)

Speaking of Seattle rap, the Emerald City-based Ishmael Butler earned himself a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group with the release of this song. Featuring a walking bassline, “Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” combined jazz with rap for a sublime, chill vibe. Hitting No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, the single was a massive success for a trio of artistic minds.

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes from ‘Bigger, Better, Faster, More!’ (1992)

Moving from rap to (acoustic) rock, this tune was a smash success for the collective, 4 Non Blondes, hitting No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. But more than that, the composition remains one of those that sticks to your ribs. Once you hear it a couple of times, it becomes a part of your musical lexicon. The track, which was written by the great Linda Perry, still pops up in movies and TV shows today. Why? It’s just that good!

Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images