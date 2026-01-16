3 One-Hit Wonders From 1997 That Your Bartender Can Sing From Memory

When you’re a bartender—that most hallowed of jobs—you hear a lot of songs over and over again. There are just some tracks that people like to hear when they sip suds or knock back shots. A bartender almost becomes like a DJ, hearing (and putting on) the same tunes for people to enjoy. As a result, there are many songs that your favorite bartender knows by heart today because of their work. That’s just what we wanted to highlight below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1997 that your bartender can sing by heart.

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba from ‘Tubthumper’ (1997)

Anytime a popular song lists the names of popular alcohols in its lyrics, a bartender has to become fully acquainted with the track. And that’s just what happened in 1997 when the British-born band Chumbawamba dropped one of the strangest hit songs of all time, “Tubthumping”. The song is about drinking, getting drunk, and relieving yourself. How it became a global sensation and top-10 tune is head-scratching today. But then again, once you put it on and you start to sing along, you remember.

“Sex And Candy” by Marcy Playground from ‘Marcy Playground’ (1997)

Bars can be strange places—but that’s also their draw. There’s a reason so many jokes begin with people walking into a bar. It’s because bars are those few places where society allows a little debauchery. So, it makes sense that a bartender would be drawn to a hit song like “Sex And Candy” by Marcy Playground. It’s a little dangerous, a little mysterious, a little taboo. Just like a bar! And that’s what makes it so fun to return to over and over again. Just like a bar!

“Save Tonight” by Eagle-Eye Cherry from ‘Desireless’ (1997)

While the above tracks are all about alcohol and sweets, this song is just a fun one to sing along to. It’s one of those tunes that lives with you instantly. You’re singing the chorus you’ve already memorized even before you’ve finished the first listen. It’s a remarkable accomplishment for the Swedish singer Eagle-Eye Cherry. As the lyrics go, he had everyone fighting the break of dawn—just like a bartender!

Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images