How Lainey Wilson Willed Herself a Spot on Chris Stapleton’s Tour

Lainey Wilson is proof of the power of manifestation. Months before Wilson was tapped as an opening act for Chris Stapleton’s 2026 tour, she publicly expressed her interest in working with the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer.

The prophetic moment came in a June 2025 interview with People, during which Wilson opened up about her dream collaborations.

“There’s so many people on my list,” she told the outlet. “I would love to do something with Miley Cyrus, of course. I mean, I used to impersonate Hannah Montana. So, I always say Miley, and I’m going to keep saying it until we do something together.”

In terms of country music, two people came to Wilson’s mind.

“When it comes to country, I’d love to do something with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, the list goes on and on,” she said.

Nearly seven months later, Stapleton announced his 2026 All-American Road Show. On the tour, Stapleton will be supported by Wilson, Ashley McBryde, and Zach Top.

Allen Stone, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane, and The Teskey Brothers will also perform with Stapleton on select dates.

Lainey Wilson’s Upcoming Shows

Wilson will play during the tour’s first stop at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on May 23. She’ll also join Stapleton in Tampa, Florida, on June 13, Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 20, Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 1, Detroit, Michigan, on Aug. 8, and Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 21.

“Excited to hit the road with my brother @chrisstapleton for the All-American Road Show,” Wilson wrote on Instagram in the wake of the news.

Before her time with Stapleton, Wilson will be busy in her own right.

The “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer is heading to Australia and New Zealand for her Whirlwind World Tour. She’ll play in Auckland on Feb. 6 and travel around the region throughout the month, before wrapping the trek in Perth on Feb. 26.

In March, April, and May, Wilson will be busy on the festival circuit, including the Houston Rodeo on March 19 and a headlining Stagecoach set on April 25.

