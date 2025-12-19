Toddler Goes Viral After Seeing Ella Langley for the First Time: “This Is What It Felt Like When We Saw Miranda Lambert or Carrie Underwood for the First Time”

Back in 2024, Ella Langley hoped to kick off the summer with a hit song. That song happened to be “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green. And for any fan of country music, they know the song completely took over country music. Hitting No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart, Green and Langley received more than a few awards. The song also came with numerous rumors surrounding their dating lives. While only rumors for now, it seems that Green might have some competition when a young boy noticed Langley for the first time.

Although both Green and Langley denied the rumors that they were dating, there was no “denying” the chemistry they shared on-screen. And for fans, that was more than enough to fuel the rumors. Embracing the stardom that came with “You Look Like You Love Me”, Langley appeared to catch the eye of a young fan.

Shared by his parents, a young boy sat in front of the television, watching the music video for “Choosin’ Texas.” It didn’t take long before the boy noticed Langley on the screen. Within seconds, the boy flipped around, showing just how smitten he was over the country singer.

Fans Agreed With Young Fan When Watching Ella Langley

Gaining over 110,000 likes, fans couldn’t help but love the video. For some, they understood the feeling completely. Looking at the comments, they read:

“I know that’s right, little man.”

“It was at this moment he knew he was gonna chase all them country girls.”

“This is what it felt like when we saw Miranda Lambert or Carrie Underwood for the first time.”

“I’m 30, and I’d react the same way to that question.”

“he’s asking if he can adjust his Christmas list…”

Even the women related to how the boy felt as one person added, “I’m a girl, and I look at her the same way.”

With Langley gaining a new fan, hopefully, Santa will bring him a few tickets to the country singer’s show. Looking at her schedule, Langley has concerts planned from January to June. Having more than a few chances to see her, it’s only a matter of time before the boy meets his first crush.

