3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Still Hit Hard Today, Even Though No One Listens to Psychedelia Anymore

Ah, the age of psychedelia. There was no time quite like the mid-to-late 1960s when it came to new evolutions in music. So much rich, heady, and trippy music debuted during that era, and many of the musicians who produced such works went on to become famous for life. Others, though, dished out some legendary psychedelia in the 1960s, only to become one-hit wonders. When it comes to the following three solitary hitmakers, I think they should have become way bigger. Especially because their three claims to fame still hit so hard today. Let’s take a look!

“Psychotic Reaction” by Count Five from ‘Psychotic Reaction’ (1966)

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A group of garage rock musicians got together, clad in Dracula-like capes, and dished out one of the most legendary psychedelic rock songs of the 1960s. That song was “Psychotic Reaction”, out in 1966, and the song has gone on to be considered one of the earliest examples of proto-punk. Listeners vibed with it at the time, and “Psychotic Reaction” went on to reach No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The band would never reach the Top 40 on that chart again, and that still boggles my mind.

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“Friday On My Mind” by The Easybeats from ‘Good Friday’ (1966)

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Remember this acid garage rock hit from 1966? Australian outfit The Easybeats went far with “Friday On My Mind”, reaching No. 16 on the Hot 100. Despite releasing a number of psychedelic tunes that reached the Top 40 in their native country, The Easybeats never quite hit the Top 40 in the US again. It’s a shame, because they really did have what it took to go all the way. Sadly, they broke up in 1969.

“A Whiter Shade Of Pale” by Procol Harum (1967)

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It’s still crazy to me that a band like Procol Harum could be a one-hit wonder. They had more than enough talent to go all the way. And yet, this entry on our list of one-hit wonders from the 1960s only had one major hit with the psychedelia-inspiring classic “A Whiter Shade Of Pale”. That song hit No. 5 on the Hot 100 with little in the way of any promotion. It remains one of the most memorable baroque pop songs of the era. Somehow, Procol Harum would not reach the Top 30 again with a non-live track. It just doesn’t make sense to me!

(Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns)