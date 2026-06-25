3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Will Get Your Friends Singing

The 1960s were a golden age for music. Not only did the songwriters of the day know how to compose impactful tracks, but the works were also often quite catchy. They stuck in your ears as a piece of candy might cling to your fingers.

Here below, we wanted to present three songs from back in the day that did just that—three tunes from the 1960s that have hung around in the best of ways. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that will get your friends singing.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies from ‘Everything’s Archie’ (1969)

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Speaking of sugary tunes, one listen to this song, and it will be deposited in your memory banks for eternity. That bright, polished, and sweet chorus—it’s now a part of you like that old watermelon candy that’s still stuck between your teeth from 10 years ago. Jokes aside, this tune from the fictional cartoon band The Archies is fun, memorable, and it will get a group of people singing together at a party. It’s a welcome blast from the past.

“Here Comes The Judge” by Shorty Long from ‘Here Comes The Judge’ (1968)

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The thing about this 1968 offering is that it lingers in your brain. You hear it a few times and all of a sudden, you’re walking down the sidewalk singing to yourself, “Here comes the judge, here comes the judge!” Why? No one can be sure. It’s just how it goes. But if enough people with that same experience get into a room, then all bets are off. When Shorty Long comes on again over the speakers, everyone will be singing about the black-robbed person now entering the room.

“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly from ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ (1968)

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Sometimes songs that sound like nonsense are the most fun things to sing along to. And that’s the case with this 1968 heavy rock offering from Iron Butterfly. Indeed, what does “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” even mean? While we believe it’s a reference to the Garden of Eden, it’s a weird way to get that name across. But weirdness works in rock. We want to sing along to the lyrics. They’re strange, and that’s what makes the whole prospect enjoyable!

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