3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Bartenders Hear Too Much

Have you ever heard the same song on repeat over and over? At some point, it starts to drive you a little batty. Well, just think about your favorite local bartender. Just think of the songs all those dutiful servers have had to hear on repeat every shift—over and over.

Below, we wanted to highlight three such tunes. Maybe you want to check them out so that you make sure not to play them at the pub. Or maybe you want to drive your favorite mixologist a little mad just for fun. We don’t judge! These are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that bartenders hear too much.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry from ‘Wild Cherry’ (1976)

When a song is both humorous and authentically good, it will have traction. That’s just what happened with this funky rock offering. Famously, the band was in a club one night, and a patron asked if they could play anything funky. That request led to them writing this song and to music history. Now your favorite bartender gets to hear it over and over again as college students continue to put it on the jukebox and not tip for their beer pitchers!

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1971)

This is another classic rock song that comes on the juke often in a bar, and so bartenders must hear it often. But that’s okay, this track rocks. Eric Clapton was on one when he figured out that riff and how to belt out those lyrics that pine for love. As soon as this song comes on, you know what it is. You know you’re about to hear Clapton sing about being on his knees. Bartenders get it.

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor from ‘Love Tracks’ (1978)

Bars are interesting places. One of their great uses is as a place to get your spirits back up. You can be with friends, and they can pump you up after a bad day. What song is good for that type of moment? Gloria Gaynor’s inspirational offering, “I Will Survive”. This is one bartenders hear a ton, but it’s also one they love. They get to dance behind the bar and remind themselves that they, too, will make it through this day.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images