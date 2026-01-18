3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Get Me out of Bed in the Morning

Let’s face it. Sometimes it’s just really, really hard to get up in the morning. Whether you had a few too many the night before, whether it’s cold and dark and the sun hasn’t risen in seemingly three weeks, or maybe you just don’t feel well—it can be tough to get up when you’re supposed to. That’s why we wanted to offer this list of songs to help you rise and shine. They are songs that will get your blood pumping a bit. But, they also might just put a smile on your face and help you to, well, face the day. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that get me out of bed.

“Happy Days” by Pratt & McClain from ‘Pratt & McClain Featuring Happy Days’ (1976)

When it comes to this song, it’s all in the title. Indeed, this entry on our list of one-hit wonders from the 1970s is meant to make you happy by talking about the best days of your life—the good ol’ days! The television sitcom Happy Days was bolstered by this theme song that introduced the half-hour program. But if you’ve ever been home sick from school, you’ve probably caught reruns of the show. Still, even if now is the first time you’re hearing the track, you’ll remember it forever. It’s fun, lively, welcoming, warm, and meant to put you, me, and everyone else in a good mood!

“Black Betty” by Ram Jam from ‘Ram Jam’ (1977)

Depending on your constitution in the morning, this may or may not be the perfect track for you to put on when you open your eyes. It’s the type of song that gets your heart doing jumping-jacks. It’s buzzy and energetic, it has big drums and big guitars. In other words, if you’re out of your morning coffee on a given day, try Ram Jam’s rendition of “Black Betty” to get your rockin’ and rollin’ when the sun comes up.

“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Santa Esmeralda from ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ (1977)

Speaking of music that can put a pep in your step, how about this lovely disco rendition of the Nina Simone song, “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”. Indeed, Santa Esmeralda’s 1977 song is the type of track to make you fall in love—with life, with music, with love, with yourself, with your blankets. But you can toss them off, get up, and start your day in a way that will make you the next star in the sky. We promise!

