3 Pop Stars From the 1960s Who Are Known by One-Word Names

In the 1960s, music was taking off in a new way. Thanks to the proliferation of records and record players, music fans new and old could purchase albums and records from their favorite artists. Quickly, bands popped up everywhere, and many of them were named after animals like bugs and turtles.

But there were also some artists who went by a single name. They made it easy on their fans by sticking out from the crowd with a one-word moniker. And it’s some of those artists we’d like to highlight below. Indeed, these are three pop stars from the 1960s known by just one name.

Nico

Born in Cologne, Germany, Nico rose to popularity in the 1960s as part of the collection of New York City artists that were, in part, defined by the work of Andy Warhol. Nico performed and recorded with The Velvet Underground, and she released three solo albums in the 1960s. Her song, “These Days”, which was originally by Jackson Browne, remains iconic and an emblem of the 1960s. It was featured in the popular film, The Royal Tenenbaums. And, thus, it introduced Nico to a whole new audience in the early 2000s. Nico—what a star!

Dion

Born in the Bronx, New York City, Dion earned a number of No. 1 hits during his career as a solo artist and with the group The Belmonts. Known for songs like “The Wanderer”, “Ruby Baby”, and “Lovers Who Wander”, Dion’s perhaps best-known track is the swinging early 60s rock hit, “Runaround Sue”. Hearing the title, you can easily imagine Dion singing its effervescent, energized lyrics. Some songs could be hits for any performer, but “Runaround Sue” was meant for Dion’s lively singing voice.

Lulu

Born in Lennoxtown, Scotland, the songwriter and performer Lulu was known for tunes like “To Sir, With Love” and “Boom Bang-A-Bang”. Later, in the 1970s, she scored a No. 1 track on the UK Singles Chart with the song “Relight My Fire”. Indeed, she’s had quite the illustrious career. And some of that may be due to Lulu’s quirky and fun name. It jumps off your tongue like the lyrics that leap off hers.

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images