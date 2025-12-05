3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Listeners Loved To Hate (But They Charted High for a Reason)

One-hit wonders were all over the place genre-wise in the 1970s, but each of them made it high on the charts and was beloved by listeners. In retrospect, some listeners have had their criticisms of these songs, but they did chart high for a reason. Let’s look at some one-hit wonders from the 1970s that listeners love to hate, but they’re actually great tunes!

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas

I can’t imagine ever hating this delightful disco tune, but some listeners in recent years have had criticisms of it. “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas, released in 1974, boasts a notably East Asian-inspired riff that might be seen as a “caricature” of what Asian music actually sounds like. That’s a very valid criticism, but I really don’t believe this song was produced to mock any culture. I think Douglas was trying to bring people together with this song, even if the use of that riff might be seen as a bit tone-deaf.

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas was a No. 1 hit across the board globally. Sadly, Douglas never saw another Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 again.

“Disco Duck” by Rick Dees & His Cast Of Idiots

The title might not be super familiar-sounding, but the actual song definitely is. This 1976 one-hit wonder was actually supposed to be a playful homage to a 1960s tune, sung by cartoon ducks. It’s really interesting to me that a “joke” song made it so far on the Hot 100 chart. And yet, “Disco Duck” hit No. 1 on that coveted chart, which would be Rick Dees’ only Top 40 hit.

It’s a fine little parody tune. But the fact that “Disco Duck” overtook higher chart placements from songs like “Love’s So Right” by Bee Gees and “Magic Man” by Heart is crazy.

“My Sharona” by The Knack

This iconic hit song from The Knack has received its fair share of criticism in recent years. After it was discovered that singer Doug Fieger wrote this song when he was 25 years old about being attracted to a 17-year-old girl, quite a few eyebrows were raised. Fieger clarified that he had written “My Sharona” from the perspective of a 14-year-old boy. Regardless, some fans were already turned off by the tune. However, back in 1979, listeners absolutely adored this song.

“My Sharona” by The Knack makes it to our list of one-hit wonders from the 1970s because after hitting No. 1 on the Hot 100 with this song, the group never made it to the Top 10 on that chart again.

