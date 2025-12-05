The Beatles Biopics Add ‘Walking Dead’ Star To Cast

The cast for Sam Mendes’ wildly ambitious four-part biopic series about the Beatles is expanding. Each member of the Fab Four will get their own individual film in The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, all of which premiere simultaneously in April 2028. With the legendary rockers and their ladies already cast, we now know who will portray Paul McCartney’s father, John Lennon’s Aunt Mimi, and more.

David Morrissey, who starred as The Governor in AMC’s insanely popular The Walking Dead, is set to play Jim McCartney, father of Paul. Leanne Best joins the cast as Aunt Mimi, along with The Covenant’s Bobby Schofield as road manager Neil Aspinall. Meanwhile, Harry Lloyd, who played Viserys Targaryen in the first season of Game of Thrones, will take on the role of legendary producer George Martin (ironically.)

Additionally, Happy Endings’ Adam Pally will star as controversial music manager Allen Klein. Rounding out the latest additions are Sherwood’s Daniel Hoffmann-Gill as roadie Mal Evans, with Broadchurch and Doctor Who star Arthur Darvill playing press officer Derek Taylor.

Who Else is Starring in the Beatles Biopics?

Earlier this year, Sam Mendes announced the actors he had selected to take on the Fab Four onscreen. Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan will portray Ringo Starr, Harris Dickinson will take on the role of John Lennon, and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison

More recently, we learned who will play the Beatles’ significant others. Golden Globe-winning actress Saoirse Ronan, of Lady Bird and The Lovely Bones fame, will play the late Linda Eastman McCartney.

Other casting also includes Shogun actress Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono; White Lotus season 3 star Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, George Harrison’s ex-wife; and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Cox Starkey.

Variety reports that production will continue into late 2026, with Sony releasing all four movies simultaneously in April 2028.

Featured image by Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images