3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s With Tragic Backstories

Most one-hit wonders have positive backstories about becoming famous with a solitary hit, then respectfully bowing out when the charts just didn’t reflect their talents moving forward. Sadly, for some other one-hit wonders, their stories aren’t as peaceful. Let’s honor some of the finest one-hit wonders of the 1970s by looking at their tragic backstories and incredible legacies.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Hustle” by Van McCoy

Few songs in the history of disco are as legendary as “The Hustle” by Van McCoy. This 1975 hit topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became an international sensation. Unfortunately, McCoy struggled for a few years to release another Top 40 hit, and “The Hustle” remains his only substantial charting success in the US.

McCoy’s story still tugs at my heartstrings today. His mother suddenly passed in 1973, followed by his grandmother in 1976. Deeply close to both of these maternal figures, McCoy’s physical and mental health deteriorated, and he suffered a heart attack in 1979. After being in a coma for some time, he was pronounced dead at the age of only 39.

“Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton

Minnie Riperton is known for incredible R&B and soul tunes like “Lovin’ You” and “Les Fleurs”. It’s still insane to me that “Les Fleurs” didn’t chart at all. It’s by far, in my opinion, one of the most gorgeous songs of the 70s. Riperton’s only major hit was the 1975 lullaby “Lovin’ You”, known for the magical whistle notes that Riperton hits in the song. It was a No. 1 hit in the US and charted well in other countries. Riperton never had another Top 40 hit again.

We lost Riperton far too young. In 1976, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had undergone a mastectomy. Tragically, the cancer had already spread, and she was given only half a year to live. She continued to tour during this time. On July 12, 1979, she passed away in the arms of her husband, Richard Rudolph, at the age of only 31. She left behind two children, one being the comedian and musician Maya Rudolph, for whom she wrote “Lovin’ You”.

“All Right Now” by Free (Andy Fraser)

To be honest, I was surprised to discover that the band Free is technically a one-hit wonder. This rock band scored a major hit in 1970 with the well-aged tune “All Right Now”, which peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100. The band never had another Top 40 hit in the US again.

This band makes it to our list of one-hit wonders with tragic backstories due to the story of member Andy Fraser. The bassist joined the band when he was only 16 and co-wrote Free’s major hit. In 2015, Fraser’s family announced that he had died due to complications from AIDs, which he was diagnosed with in the 1980s, and HIV-related cancer. He was 62 years old.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images