3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s You Didn’t Know Were Written About Real People

Fans of culture in the 1970s liked things a little gritty. From the movies to the music, there was a thirst to get behind the curtain and know what life was really about. For evidence of this, look no further than some of the most popular songs of the day. Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from the culturally rich decade that dove into real-life subject matter. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s you didn’t know were written about real people.

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1971)

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In some ways, this track was inspired by a Persian love story that grabbed the attention of guitarist Eric Clapton. But more to the point, this song was inspired by Clapton’s unquenchable love for the model and 1960s cultural figure Pattie Boyd. The only problem was that Boyd was married to Clapton’s friend and oft-collaborator George Harrison. Listening to “Layla”, you can hear the unrequited passion. Clapton’s got it bad.

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“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’ (1979)

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We move from love unrequited to love requited. Indeed, “My Sharona” was written about, well, someone named Sharona. The titular figure inspired songwriter Doug Fieger to such a degree that he went on an epic composing binge for months after they met. One of the many tunes he penned was this No. 1 hit. Later, the two got together and Sharona and Fieger dated for several years. Today, her song lives in one of the catchiest tunes of the decade.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry from ‘Wild Cherry’ (1976)

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This song is so meta. It was actually born of a real-life experience. The band Wild Cherry was playing their rock music in a club one night when a patron came over and asked one of the members if they could play anything funky. Their more traditional rock wasn’t cutting it. Amazingly, the request soon led to the band whipping up this track, which went on to be their biggest hit. But within its lyrics—and the song’s title—is that very prescient request. Play that funky music!

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