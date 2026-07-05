3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That 1970s Kids Weren’t Ready For

When you think of the 1980s, what comes to mind? Big hair, catchy pop songs, Tom Cruise dancing in his underwear? Then think of the 1970s. Yes, it’s quite the juxtaposition. That decade is grittier, darker. In a way, the two eras have nothing in common. Here below, we wanted to dive into that contrast. We wanted to highlight three songs from the 1980s that the 1970s just weren’t prepared to hear. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that 1970s kids weren’t ready for.

“Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood from ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’ (1984)

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Sometimes when you look back on the 1980s, it seems like the entire decade was trying to say, “Look what I can do!” Music fans had it so easy in the 1970s with rock bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival and Led Zeppelin. But then the 1980s came into the picture and brought synth-driven new wave songs that sounded almost like the entire era was daydreaming. But we’re here for it. The 1980s had something all unto itself thanks to bands like Frankie Goes To Hollywood and their subversive hit, “Relax”.

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“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell from ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ (1981)

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Think about all the love songs you’ve heard from the 1950s and the 1960s. Then think of the rocking and rolling 1970s. Now, let’s leap into the 1980s with the broken-hearted song “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell. It’s like we jumped into something much more than a new era. It’s like we leapt through a dimensional portal and landed on a planet far, far away. If you were a music fan in 1971 and you took a time machine into the next decade, would you even know you were on Earth? Maybe not!

“Bust A Move” by Young MC from ‘Stone Cold Rhymin” (1989)

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In the 1970s, rap music was still a regional thing happening in the homes and parks in New York City. But by the late 1980s, the sound had grown to become popular in the suburbs all across America. How do you think those in the 1970s would have reacted to that? Could they have seen all this coming for hip-hop? Likely not. That’s why “Bust A Move” by Young MC would wow those in the 1970s. Their bushy eyebrows would be near the roof with surprise!

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns