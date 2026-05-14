3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Hit Hard, Even if Not Everyone Loves the Movies That Made Them Famous

Much of the music and movies from the 1980s share one crucial element: campiness. These songs, albums, and films can be over-the-top, flashy, and more than a little melodramatic. It’s what makes people love them—or hate them—with such intensity.

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Some of the best and hammiest one-hit wonders from the 1980s are, unsurprisingly, featured in some of the best and hammiest movies of the same decade. Let’s take a look at three of the best.

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin

Love or hate Top Gun, you can’t deny that Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away” was the perfect song for Pete and Charlie’s blue-lit sex scene. The intimate encounter is the pinnacle of a long cat-and-mouse game between the two characters, which makes it all the more satisfyingly dramatic when Berlin’s synth-filled, quintessentially 1980s one-hit wonder starts playing in the background of the movie.

The rest of the world also seemed to agree. “Take My Breath Away” topped the Billboard Hot 100, the U.K. Singles chart, and hit the Top 10 throughout Europe and Australia.

“(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

Again, there’s no denying how campy the 1987 film Dirty Dancing is, but when that campiness involves Patrick Swayze dancing like that, does anyone actually care? The film’s theme song, “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life”, appears at the end of the movie when Johnny Castle and Frances “Baby” Houseman do their final dance. Yes, the one with the big lift at the end.

The song was Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ biggest hit, technically earning them a one-hit wonder description. The song also received multiple awards, including an Academy, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award.

“Maniac” by Michael Sembello

Between the spiral perms, off-the-shoulder sweaters, and leg warmers, it’s hard not to consider Flashdance one of the defining cultural moments of the 1980s. The one-hit wonder featured front and center on the movie soundtrack, “Maniac” by Michael Sembello, certainly added to that aesthetic. Both of these elements came together in a music video put out shortly after the film’s release, which helped boost the record to No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Sembello achieved numerous Hot 100 hits as a songwriter, but “Maniac” was his only single to top the charts as a solo performer. The song—and the entire Flashdance soundtrack—also won the Grammy Award for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special, which isn’t too shabby for someone who is technically a 1980s one-hit wonder.

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