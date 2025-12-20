3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That We Could Listen to Forever

The 1980s just felt different. The music that came from that decade has never been duplicated. The sounds, the moods, the vibes—the 80s were a decade that was one of a kind. As a result, there are some songs that came from the era that are unbeatable, unforgettable. Here below, we wanted to explore three of those songs. We wanted to highlight three songs from the 80s we, well, simply can’t live without. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that we could simply listen to forever.

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin from ‘Simple Pleasures’ (1988)

Before we get into the songs that ooze 80s vibes, we wanted to dive into a song that offers a sense of bright positivity. There is no bad time of day to stop worrying, no wrong time to inhabit joy. That’s why Bobby McFerrin’s classic “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” is suitable for then, now, and forever. This reggae-jazz classic was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1988.

“Rock Me Amadeus” by Falco from ‘Falco 3’ (1985)

Okay, let’s get to the 80s of it all. And to do that, there may be no better place than Falco’s strange hit single, “Rock Me Amadeus”. What exactly is going on here? Does it matter? The only thing that really matters is the track’s incredibly sticky chorus. It’s one that already lives in our blood, so there’s no reason not to keep listening to the track for the rest of time, too! This 1985 synth-pop jam was a No. 1 hit back in 1986 on the Hot 100 chart.

“(I Just) Died in Your Arms” by Cutting Crew from ‘Broadcast’ (1986)

An 80s love song to beat all 80s love songs, this incredible offering from Cutting Crew might as well be tattooed on our brains. It’s so dramatic, so forlorn, but also just so 80s! Watch out, you might just fall in love… with this track. And love has a silly way of lasting forever! Give it a try! “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” by Cutting Crew peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart back in 1986.

