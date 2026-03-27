3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Are Actually Famous Covers

In the 1990s, when we turned on the radio, when we flicked on MTV, when we put in our favorite CD, we wanted to hear something new. Well, at least most of the time. Between all of the original and unique songs of the decade, there were some covers that rose up the ranks, too. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three cover songs released in the decade that found an audience—and then some. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that are actually famous covers.

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“I Will Survive” by Chantay Savage from ‘I Will Survive (Doin’ It My Way)’ (1996)

When Gloria Gaynor released her hit “I Will Survive” in 1978, it seemed like an untouchable song. But then came in Chantay Savage and she decided to flip the triumphant disco track and turn it into a lovely R&B ballad. She put her whole heart and soul into the recording and the result was a track that hit No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Baby, I Love Your Way” by Big Mountain from ‘Unity’ (1994)

For years, the British-born guitar player Peter Frampton was trying to break through. Then he did just that with his famous 1976 live record, Frampton Comes Alive! One of the standouts on that LP was the sweet-sounding “Baby, I Love Your Way”. Well, nearly two decades after Frampton found his moment, the reggae band Big Mountain released a cover of the hit song and they found theirs. Big Mountain’s cover of Frampton’s “Baby, I Love Your Way” hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks, in part, to its inclusion on the popular Reality Bites soundtrack.

“Total Eclipse Of The Heart” by Nicki French from ‘Secrets’ (1994)

Originally released in 1983 by Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” rose up the charts and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But about a decade later, the British singer Nicki French covered the tune and garnered her own success story. Her vivacious rendition almost hit the top spot as well, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

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