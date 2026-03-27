Grand Ole Opry Announces Star-Studded Spring Lineup Featuring Vince Gill, Lauren Alaina, and More

As of March 20, spring is officially here. It might not seem like it with some states battling cold weather, but for most, the sun is shining. And for some, that means vacation time. For those who happen to be planning a trip over the next month to Nashville, there’s no better time to catch some of country music’s biggest names taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. Releasing their spring lineup, the Opry promoted names like Vince Gill and Lauren Alaina. But again, that’s just the start.

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Releasing the spring lineup on Instagram, the Opry revealed the full list of performers that will take the stage in the coming weeks, promising a mix of legendary voices and rising stars that continue to define the sound of country music.

Looking at the performers and schedule, the Opry’s April lineup features:

Chris Janson – April 1 Avery Anna – April 1 Lanie Gardner – April 3 Dustin Lynch – April 8 Craig Morgan – April 10 Connor Smith – April 10 Terri Clark – April 14 Mitchell Tenpenny – April 15 Vince Gill – April 17 Lauren Alaina – April 21 Graham Barham – April 21 Kashus Culpepper – April 24 Chris Young – April 25

[RELATED: Vince Gill Reveals His Favorite Guitar Solo of All Time]

Vince Gill Promises The Grand Ole Opry Will Last Another 100 Years

With those traveling to Nashville over the next month, a stop at the Opry would easily be a highlight of the trip. And the cost of general seating at the historic venue ranged from $50-$100. Significantly lower than the average price of a concert, it gives fans a rare chance to see multiple country stars in one night without the stress and sky-high prices.

For those who might miss the spring concert series, don’t worry – the Opry will still be there. Founded in November 1925, the Opry reached a major milestone just last year, celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Although nothing lasts forever, Gill promised that the Opry would always be part of country music, Nashville, and the artists who step onto its stage, carrying on a tradition that has defined the genre for generations. “If it’s lasted 100 years, the way it’s been treated, the way it’s been revered, the way it’s been respected. There’s no way it won’t last another 100 years.”

(Photo by Beth Gwinn/Redferns)



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