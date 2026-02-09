3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s Who Are Known by a Single Name

The 2000s were a strange time for music. The world had just experienced a transition into a new millennium and the global landscape was shifting and changing in major ways. As always, though, there were memorable artists making great songs and we all learned their names.

Sometimes those names were long—a mouthful. Other times, though, they were easier to remember. They were bite-sized, almost like little candy bars. And it’s those tasty names we wanted to highlight here below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s known by a single name.

“Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus from ‘Wheatus’ (2000)

Wheatus? What kind of a name is Wheatus? Well, no matter. In the summer of 2000, we all read and learned the moniker because of the band’s super-catchy track, “Teenage Dirtbag”. Something about the title, the chorus, and everything else just seemed perfect and of the moment. When Wheatus sang, we were all teenage dirtbags, we all knew what that meant in our guts. Even if we didn’t know what the name of the band had to do with it all!

“Because I Got High” by Afroman from ‘Because I Got High’ (2000)

Today, a substance like cannabis is more accepted than it was at the beginning of the 21st century. But back around 2001, people who enjoyed the stuff often had to slink around in the shadows. That’s why when Afroman came out with his green-loving anthem in 2000, many music fans were stunned and giddily surprised. Someone was allowed to sing all this? Well, that’s what he did and that’s why so many fell in love with this song.

“Headstrong” by Trapt from ‘Trapt’ (2002)

We move from the goofy to the earnest here. Indeed, this rock track displays the intense rock vibe of the 2000s, a time when nu metal was favored and the genre was often melding with rap. There’s something very rhythmic about this track, despite the sharp melodies. But whatever you want to say about this song, it’s an earworm that creeps into your sensibilities. It sticks to your brain, just like the single-word band name Trapt.

