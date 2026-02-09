Paul Simon, Mary J. Blige, Nile Rodgers, Goo Goo Dolls, and More Among All-Star Lineup for 10th Annual Love Rocks NYC Concert

Paul Simon, Mary J. Blige, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and the Goo Goo Dolls are part of the lineup for the tenth annual Love Rocks NYC concert, benefitting God’s Love We Deliver , at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 5.



Executive produced by concert producer and New York City real estate broker Greg Williamson, concert and events producer Nicole Rechter, and fashion designer John Varvatos, and produced by DPS, the tenth anniversary Love Rocks lineup will also feature an of all-star performances from ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Elvis Costello, Hozier, Jon Batiste, Linda Perry, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susanna Hoffs, Trombone Shorty, Warren Haynes, and more, along with appearances by Paul Shaffer, Whoopi Goldberg, JB Smoove, Jeff Ross, Julianne Moore, and Zarna Garg.



“For the past ten years, my co-executive producers Nicole Rechter, John Varvatos, and I have been on an incredible journey building and growing an unforgettable music experience, one that we are immensely proud of,” said Greg Williamson, co-executive producer of Love Rocks NYC, in a statement. “As a native New Yorker, it has been a privilege to create such a meaningful platform to raise both funds and awareness for an essential organization that supports our fellow New Yorkers.”



Along with marking the tenth anniversary of Love Rocks, this year also marks the 40th anniversary of New York-based not-for-profit Gods Love We Deliver. Founded in 1986 during the AIDS pandemic, to date, the organization has served more than 40 million meals since launching and now prepares medically tailored meals and nutrition services covering more than 20 diagnoses.



In 2025, the God’s Love We Deliver staff and 20,000 volunteers cooked, packaged, and delivered four million medically tailored meals to 15,000 New Yorkers living with and affected by severe illness.

Videos by American Songwriter

Since launching in 2017, the annual Love Rocks NYC concerts have raised $65 million, funding 6.5 million meals for New Yorkers.



“We are thrilled to celebrate the milestone tenth anniversary of Love Rocks NYC, which continues to harness the power of music to support our vital mission,” said Terrence Meck, President and CEO of God’s Love We Deliver. “Not only are we commemorating the incredible dedication of the executive producers, their team, the artists, and fans who have supported our community, but we are also marking 40 years of God’s Love We Deliver, and having delivered more than 40 million meals since our founding in 1985. We are so proud of our work nourishing New Yorkers affected by severe and chronic illness, and we are grateful to Love Rocks NYC for the visibility and funds it raises for God’s Love We Deliver.”



Led by the music director and band leader, Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra with Q104.3 Radio host Ken Dashow serving as the “voice of god” throughout the evening, the 2026 Love Rocks house band will feature Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Ivan Neville, Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga) and a six-piece horn section, Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Ricky Peterson (Stevie Nicks) and Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Paul Simon).



Past performers at the annucal Love Rocks concert have included Cher, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews, Derek Trucks, Heart, James Taylor, Joe Walsh, John Mayer Trio, Jon Bon Jovi, Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos, Melissa Etheridge, Michael McDonald, Norah Jones, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Peter Frampton, Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow, Susan Tedeschi, The Black Crowes, The Black Keys, Trey Anastasio and Ziggy Marley to contemporary stars such as Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Grace Bowers, Jesse Malin, Jim James, Joss Stone, Kate Hudson, Larkin Poe, Ledisi, Leon Bridges, Marcus King, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rufus Wainwright, Sara Bareilles, St. Vincent, and Yola, among others.



God’s Love We Deliver pre-sale tickets go live on February 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET; public tickets go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET through www.ticketmaster.com and loverocksnyc.com.

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images