3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

Some eras just boast more memorable songs than others. When the 21st century landed, the 2000s brought with it a number of supremely catchy tracks for music fans to enjoy. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below.

We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that continue to stick with us even now. These are three songs we know as well as any. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s with melodies that still echo decades later.

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“Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus from ‘Wheatus’ (2000)

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Those of a certain age can hear this song in their heads by just reading the title. You can easily imagine the high-pitched, almost crybaby tone of the tune. And it’s intentional, appropriate! Any time you’re singing a self-deprecating song, you need to play up the drama. You need to take on the role. And that’s just what happens here. In a way, we loathe the singer. But just like in a great movie, the villain is just a character we see on screen.

“Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s from ‘All That We Needed’ (2005)

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This is another song that’s easy to recall by just reading the title. Immediately, we remember the lilting, soft lyrics. The ode, the adoration. We all know what it’s like to pine over another. Whether it’s a high school math class or the person who works in the cubicle next to yours, to experience unrequited love is no easy task. But that’s just what the Plain White T’s put into this hit song in 2005. If only Delilah would reciprocate!

“1234” by Feist from ‘The Reminder’ (2007)

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Feist will always be a fan favorite for those who came of age in the 2000s. Her song “1234” was not only a hit on Apple iPod commercials, but it remains an iconic tune of the era. It’s breezy, fun. It works on Sesame Street (hey, one billion streams can’t be wrong) and it works on your workout playlist. Indeed, 2007 was a good year for the Canadian-born songwriter. And we are all the beneficiaries of it, even nearly two decades later.

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