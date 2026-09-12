3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Walking into a mall or grocery store on any given day, you just know you’re going to hear a certain collection of songs. Indeed, nearly every supermarket or shopping center seems to play the same group of tracks.

And that’s what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day we hear seemingly whenever we browse. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2010s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster The People from ‘Torches’ (2011)

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While the subject matter of this 2011 song is rather morbid, there is something about the delivery of the lyrics on this track that makes it beloved. The bright melodies, the falsetto singing voices—indeed, hearing this song makes you feel as if you’re floating on air (kind of like the sneakers it highlights). So, perhaps it’s no wonder why shopping centers and grocery stores would want it played in their hallowed halls. When you hear “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster The People—no matter what it’s about—you feel good.

“Shut Up And Dance” by Walk The Moon from ‘Talking Is Hard’ (2014)

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Some songs just tell you what to do, and this 2014 track is most assuredly one of those. If you ever had any worry about what to do on a given evening, you can just play this one-hit wonder and do as the song says: be quiet and cut a rug! Or if you’re in a shopping center or grocery store, you can do a little jig as you browse the aisles. Either way, get your feet a-moving and your lips sealed whenever this offering hits the overhead speakers.

“Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye ft. Kimbra from ‘Making Mirrors’ (2011)

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You might be surprised, but this song boasts nearly three billion streams on YouTube, alone. People just understand a good breakup song. But because “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye and Kimbra is so popular, it’s of course going to show up on playlists in shopping malls and grocery stores. Those song programmers are no dummies! So, next time you’re out buying what you need, remember to listen for this one on the stereo above. We’re sure it’ll be on!

Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images