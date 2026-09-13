3 Rock Songs From 1968 That Still Make Me Smile Today

The rock music scene in the late 1960s will always be legendary. So many great tunes were released in that time period, including these three rock songs. All out in 1968, I still can’t help but smile when I hear them today.

“Choo Choo Train” by The Box Tops

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It’s impossible not to grin at least a little while listening to “Choo Choo Train” by The Box Tops. The song, written by Donnie Fritts and Eddie Hinton, is on Non Stop, their third studio album.

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“Choo Choo Train” says, “Choo choo train / Choo choo train / I know you’re not a jet aeroplane / But you see my baby’s waitin’ at the station / So give me just a little more acceleration / Choo choo train.”

Before releasing “Choo Choo Train”, The Box Tops released “Cry Like A Baby”, one of their biggest hit singles.

“Mony Mony” by Tommy James and the Shondells

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Tommy James and the Shondells made “Mony Mony” the title track of their fifth studio album. The song, written by James, along with Bobby Bloom, Ritchie Cordell, and Bo Gentry, became a Top 5 hit for the group.

The chorus of “Mony Mony” says, “’Cause you make me feel like I’m wanted / So good, like I’m wanted / So good, like I’m wanted / So goo / Mony, Mony / So fine, Mony, Mony / So fine / Mony, Mony / It’s all mine / Mony, Mony / Well, I feel all right /Mony, Mony.”

Although Mony is not actually a word, James got the title from a building for Mutual of New York. He saw the initials on top of a building in New York City, where he was writing, and used it on the already-completed track. The band did not initially plan on releasing “Mony Mony” as a single. It is their only hit from the project.

In 1981, Billy Idol had a hit with this song. It is part of Don’t Stop, Idol’s first record.

“Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf

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Steppenwolf’s first Top 5 single, “Born To Be Wild” is on their eponymous debut record. The song was written by Mars Bonfire.

“Born To Be Wild” says in part, “ Like a true nature’s child / We were born, born to be wild / We can climb so high / I never wanna die / Born to be wild / Born to be wild.”

This rock anthem also became an important part of the Easy Rider film, starring Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Jack Nicholson.

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