4 New Wave Songs From the 80s That Always Hit, No Matter Which Generation You’re From

If you’re not an 80s music fan, I’m convinced you just haven’t heard some of the best music the decade has to offer. During the late 70s to mid-80s, new wave music dominated the charts, one hit wonder after one hit wonder. These songs make you want to dance and think about life at the same time. Here are some new wave hits that are undeniably good.

“Under The Milky Way” by The Church

Play video

This song, released in 1988, has haunting undertones, which are a massive part of its appeal. According to Steve Kilbey, who co-wrote “Under The Milky Way” with Karin Jansson, this one was made with pure imagination. Well, and with a little help from certain substances. “I smoked a j*int and started playing the piano and she came in the room and we just made it up,” Kilbey told Tracee Hutchison.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Just Like Heaven” by The Cure

Play video

When writing “Just Like Heaven”, frontman Robert Smith took inspiration from a trip to the beach he went on with his wife. However, she wasn’t his wife yet. They got married about a year after the song came out. Apparently, this was Smith’s favorite Cure song, and for good reason. There’s a special kind of magic in “Just Like Heaven” that can only really be found in the best of new wave music.

“Just Can’t Get Enough” by Depeche Mode

Play video

“Just Can’t Get Enough” was written by Depeche Mode keyboardist Vince Clark, who was only 20 when he wrote it. This one is fun because of the fact that it’s simple and easy to sing along to.

“It was the first time I was actually impressed by a rhythm that went ‘boom-thwack, boom-thwack,’” he told Rolling Stone, per Songfacts. “It was the first time I discovered dance music for myself, and to write a song around the rhythm was quite a revelation for me. ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ came out of that.”

“Dance Hall Days” by Wang Chung

Play video

This song was actually considered for Michael Jackson’s Thriller album. Luckily for this group, though, their lack of inclusion in the project didn’t mean a lack of success. “Dance Hall Days” was Wang Chung’s biggest UK hit.

Photo by: Ross Marino/Getty Images