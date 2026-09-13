These 3 Singer-Songwriters From the 1970s Deserved More Recognition (And I Bet You’ve Never Heard of Them)

The 1970s were a great decade for singer-songwriters. However, considering just how many of them were making it in the industry, it only makes sense that a few massively underrated artists would slip through the cracks as well. That was the case for the following singer-songwriters who delivered gorgeous works in the 1970s. You might have never heard of them, considering they never got the mainstream success they deserved.

Jesse Winchester

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Here’s a solid example of a singer-songwriter who earned the respect and admiration of other musicians, but never quite reached significant commercial success. Jesse Winchester had some success with the country-rock-flavored songs “Yankee Lady” in 1970 and “Say What” later in the 1980s. But the bulk of his iconic work in the 1970s didn’t bring him a massive amount of international acclaim. Which is crazy, because his songs have been covered by everyone from Elvis Costello to Joan Baez to Reba McEntire to Willie Nelson. What gives?!

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David Ackles

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This singer-songwriter was known for his theatrics and incredible songwriting prowess among other artists and even critics. But, somehow, David Ackles never quite earned major mainstream success. With a musical presence described as “an unlikely clash of anachronistic show business and modern-day lyricism,” I’m still shocked that David Ackles never made it to the Top 40 with any of his three 70s albums. Everyone from Elton John to Phil Collins has praised his work. Even Elvis Costello said that he was shocked that none of Ackles’ songs “are not better known.”

Vashti Bunyan

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If you were around during the indie folk revival movement of the 2000s, you probably remember the name Vashti Bunyan. But if you were around during her actual heyday of the 1970s, you might have never heard of her at all. That’s because her brilliant 1970 album, Just Another Diamond Day, was somehow a commercial failure. It was so disappointing that she quit music for years until a new generation discovered this sorely underrated album, and Bunyan returned to music with several more amazing records. I recommend listening to her entire discography if you want a taste of pure, honest, and stunning folk music.

(Photo by James Emmett/Redferns)