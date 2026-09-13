4 Hit Songs From 1966 That Feel Like Letting Loose

Music serves many purposes in our lives. It helps us process emotions, calm down, and build courage. And in the case of these four hits from 1966, music can also feel like letting our hair down, letting loose, and forgetting the challenges of daily life.

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris

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The Surfaris first released “Wipe Out” in 1963. The instrumental rock group then released another version in 1966, which landed among fellow hits on the Billboard Hot 100. This quintessential surf track invites the listener to ride the wave of electric guitar. Even if doing so feels like everything might devolve into one big crashing wave of chaos. So what if you wipe out? That just means you have the chance to try again—whether you’re literally riding a surfboard or just trying to stay upright on the metaphorical surfboard of life.

Videos by American Songwriter

“These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra

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Nancy Sinatra knew what she was talking about when she told Lee Hazlewood that the song he was saving for himself wouldn’t sound right coming from a man. That song was “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’”, which would become a career-defining hit for the daughter of Ol’ Blue Eyes crooner Frank Sinatra. Nancy argued that the song would sound too brash from a male perspective. From the coy perspective of a woman, the song is sassy and flirty in a “you wish” kind of way.

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones

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The Rolling Stones released “Paint It Black” as a single in May 1966 with “Stupid Girl” as the American single and “Long, Long While” as the British single. The 1966 classic track falls in line with the rest of the psychedelic hits of the late 1960s that drew on Indian instrumentation, like the sitar—in this case played by Brian Jones. “Paint It Black” has an edgy, almost sinister energy that can make the listener feel as though they’re about to wreak havoc on a wild night out.

“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” by Bob Dylan

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Featuring rollicking, loosey-goosey instrumentation and a repeated call that “everybody must get stoned,” Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” is the perfect song for letting your hair down. People are going to have something to say about whatever you do. So, why not make sure that what you’re doing feels good to you? It’s the kind of lackadaisical rebellion that only late 1960s Bob Dylan could truly pull off. The kind that makes his on-mic laughing all the more charming, not sloppy.

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