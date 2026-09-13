3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Mean More When You Listen to Them With Friends

These rock songs from the 1970s mean way more when you listen to them with friends. They all have something innate about them that makes them shoo-ins for a party, a dinner, or really any other gathering between you and the people you love most.

[RELATED: 3 Forgotten Pop Hits From 1973 That Still Sound Radio-Worthy]

Videos by American Songwriter

“You’re My Best Friend” — Queen

Play video

This is obvious, but it’s a great 1970s rock song to revel in your friendship. It’s very earnest, verging on cheesy. But we all need to let loose every once in a while and make things as overly sentimental as possible.

Queen bassist John Deacon penned this track for his wife, but the references to friendship make it a platonic staple too; at least to those of us who aren’t afraid to tell our friends how much we care about them. “Oh, you’re the best friend / That I ever had / I’ve been with you such a long time / You’re my sunshine / And I want you to know that my feelings are true / I really love you,” the lyrics read.

“Listen To The Music” — The Doobie Brothers

Play video

The Doobie Brothers’ “Listen To The Music” is the perfect upbeat anthem to soundtrack a hangout with friends. Whether you’re driving in the car, singing along to this song, or sitting at home letting it be background music for your conversation, “Listen To The Music” is the perfect 1970s rock song to pair with friendship.

“Don’t you feel it growing, day by day / People getting ready for the news / Some are happy, some are sad / Oh, we got to let the music play,” the lyrics to this optimistic track read. The infectious energy of this track will bleed into your relationship with your loved ones whenever it plays.

“Wish You Were Here” — Pink Floyd

Play video

Far sadder but just as apt as the other songs on this list, Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” is the perfect song to pair with a melancholic moment with friends. It can’t all be sunshine and rainbows, and we need a soundtrack that reflects that. This song is just the ticket.

“How I wish, how I wish you were here / We’re just two lost souls swimming in a fishbowl / Year after year,” the lyrics read. The remaining members of Pink Floyd wrote this for ex-bandmate Syd Barrett. The song might’ve had specific inspirations, but it’s general enough to stand in for any sad moments amongst any friend group.

Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images