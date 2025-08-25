3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s With Choruses You Just Want To Sing

You know what’s great? Therapy! You know what’s expensive? Well, yeah. But one way to get a moment or two of relief cheaply is to sing. And not just sing, but to sing loudly. To belt out words you know like the back of your hand. To sing and do it at the top of your lungs. That feels good, right! Okay, but what to sing? Well, we have three perfect choices for you.

Here below are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s. But they aren’t just three one-hit wonders. No, they’re three you know well. Three that are practically etched into your brain. Three songs with choruses you can’t help but sing out loud. And, boy, do they make you feel better after doing so. Indeed, these are three 80s one-hit wonders with choruses you can’t help but sing.

“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone from ‘Tommy Tutone 2’ (1981)

You know what’s interesting? This song might be the only phone number you still know by heart. With all of our digits stored in our cell phones, we don’t know numbers like we used to. But we know this one. We can sing it right now without even looking at the song title. It’s burned into your brain like a number is etched onto a bathroom stall. But that’s what happens when a song’s chorus is so memorable, like on this tune, which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister from ‘Stay Hungry’ (1984)

This song, which hit No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100, is all about rage. Focused rage. Finally, the band and lead vocalist Dee Snyder are speaking up for themselves. All the crap they’ve endured in the past—that’s over. Now, it’s time to get to the heart of the matter and fight back. No, they tell you, they’re not going to take this situation anymore! So, here is their anthem to prove just that. Good stuff and powerful writing. That’s why it sticks in your brain so easily.

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush from ‘Hounds Of Love’ (1985)

A song that has wiggled its way into our hearts and souls over the past few years, this track, which recently peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to its inclusion on the show Stranger Things (in 1985, it hit No. 30), is somehow both hushed and triumphant. It’s a great magic trick Kate Bush pulls off. She is whispering glory into your ear. And she does so in a way that makes you want to sing along with her over and over and over again.

