How To Vote for the ‘American Idol’ Winner During Tonight’s Season 24 Finale

The season finale of American Idol is finally here! After weeks of competition, the American public, along with judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood, have narrowed the field down to three competitors: Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson.

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When the three-hour finale airs on Monday, May 11, viewers at home will have the power to determine the show’s next winner. Voting will open at the start of the show (8/7c), and be available through the final commercial break.

Those wanting to make their voice heard have three ways to cast their vote: on social media, on American Idol‘s website, or via text.

To vote via social media, viewers should navigate to Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and comment the first name of their contestant of choice. To text in your vote, send the contestant’s corresponding number, which will be revealed during the live broadcast, to 21523.

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per finalist, per voting method. All three voting methods are now open.

What to Know About American Idol‘s Season 24 Finale

Host Ryan Seacrest won’t reveal American Idol‘s latest winner until the final moments of the episode. However, there will be lots of exciting performances to enjoy while viewers wait in anticipation of the news.

Harper will perform with Lee Ann Womack, McCullough will do so alongside both former contestant Daniel Stallworth and Tori Kelly, and Keyla Richardson will team up with Jason Mraz.

Elsewhere, Alicia Keys joined the Idol finale as a guest mentor. She’ll perform twice during the show, once alongside all three contestants, and a second time on her own.

The judges will also perform together, and are slated to sing Richie’s hit, “Deep River Woman.”

Bryan will take the stage twice more, singing his new single, “Fish Hunt Golf Drink,” and performing Dwight Yoakam’s “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” alongside former Idol contestant Julián Kalel.

Underwood will also perform again, as she’s set to join Mötley Crüe on stage.

Outside of the Idol family, even more performances will take place. Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, Cameron Whitcomb, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Nelly, and Shinedown will take the stage.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless