The Truth Behind Julián Kalel Leaving ‘American Idol’—and His Return

There is no denying the massive amount of stress put on each contestant who auditions for American Idol. Even before making their way in front of the judges, each singer navigates through a sea of producers. If they are lucky to make it through the producers, the judges are next. But again, that is just the start of a competition that takes months of sacrifice, dedication, and fortitude. For Julián Kalel, he understood the price of American Idol too well. That’s why he decided to share why he originally left the competition.

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When offering his talents to Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood, the judges instantly remembered Kalel. But before taking a walk down memory lane, the singer presented them not with a cover but his song called “Lone Guitar.” Drawing inspiration from the dark times that people find themselves in, Kalel cruised through the audition, making it into the Top 20.

But sadly, Kalel’s time on the show ended during the Songs of Faith episode. A favorite episode among fans, the producers shocked fans when revealing they needed more time to tally the votes. Ultimately, Kalel and Jake Thistle were eliminated. But if Kalel was eliminated – how did he quit?

Kalel’s time on American Idol went beyond season 24 as he competed on season 23. Once again, captivating the judges, Underwood, Richie, and Bryan pushed the singer forward. Bryan even claimed, “You might win this thing. You literally might win it.”

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Julián Kalel Focused On Mental Health Over ‘American Idol’ Stardom

That single statement was more than enough to give Kalel the confidence he needed. Knowing he was on the right path, the singer insisted the audition was one of the “greatest moments of his life.” But to the surprise of many, Kalel never made it to Hollywood Week. and the reason – “There were shared concerns about my abilities to balance a journey like American Idol and my mental health.”

Not trying to hide his thoughts on mental health, Kalel shared that he was diagnosed with depression and anxiety as a freshman in high school. “I had been struggling with those feelings for a big part of my life. Through elementary and middle school. For me, anxiety is just like a big wave crashing on you and you just drown.”

Although Kalel’s journey didn’t include winning American Idol, the singer was thrilled to get the chance to spread his message. “I want to spread my message. You are loved and everyone is born enough. Everyone is, in fact, born enough.”

And tonight, fans will see Kalel take the stage once again. Teaming up with Bryan, the two will present a powerful rendition of Dwight Yoakam’s “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere.” Don’t miss the season finale of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream on Disney+.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)