3 Cathartically Catchy Choruses You Could Sing Forever and Ever

For most music fans, the most memorable part of any given song is typically the chorus. It is the most identifiable and catchy part of the song. Consequently, it is often the most fun and forgiving part of the tune to sing along to. Though you all knew that already, as you’ve probably spent countless hours in your shower or car singing the lyrics to your favorite chorus.

Videos by American Songwriter

Needless to say, great choruses stick, and they are conducive to an emotional and bodily release that we people need every now and then. That being said, here are three cathartically catchy choruses you could sing forever and ever.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles

The chorus in The Beatles‘ “Hey Jude” is certainly one of the more alluring aspects of this iconic single, and they likely planned it that way, as this chorus lasts over four minutes. Thanks to the extended timeframe of the chorus, it gives the listener every opportunity to scream and belt out the lyrics at the top of their lungs.

Paul McCartney hits a plethora of notes in this chorus and ultimately invites listeners to sing along to the song. While it is a fairly bare bones chorus, it holds an enticing element that arguably makes one have to sing Na-na-na-na, hey Jude / Jude, Jude, Judy, Judy, Judy, Judy.

“Dream On” by Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler‘s nickname is the “Demon of Screamin’”, and that is exactly what he does on the 1973 single, “Dream On”. What makes this chorus so gosh darn exhilarating is the one phrase and the delivery in which it is given. I mean, who can’t remember the simple lyric Dream On, and who also can’t find themselves screaming to it at the top of their lungs alongside Steven Tyler?

Steven Tyler and Aerosmith craft arguably the perfect chorus on this song, and that is, without a doubt, why it is such an iconic classic. Though be careful with this one, because if you try to match Tyler’s voice, you could find yourself in a load of vocal trouble.

“Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen

The chorus in Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born To Run” is not as robustly defined as it is in other songs. Nonetheless, when Springsteen screams out The highways jammed with broken heroes /

On a last chance power drive / Everybody’s out on the run tonight / But there’s no place left to hide, in his raspy voice, you know it’s coming.

The buildup to the title phrase of the song is impeccable, and when it’s finally time to release yourself from the story being told, it pays off immensely, both physically and emotionally, as But ’til then, tramps like us / Baby, we were born to run is one of the most poetically iconic lines in rock ‘n’ roll history. It might be a fleeting and unorthodox chorus, but regardless, it fires on all cylinders.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns