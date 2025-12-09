3 One-Hit Wonders That Are Perfect for Bedtime

Do you have trouble sleeping? Thought so. While there could be myriad factors contributing to your restless nights or trouble falling asleep, from diet to stressors, there are possible cures. Not interested in medication? No problem! All we want to prescribe to you is a trio of one-hit wonders.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sometimes music can help lull a person to sleep. Sometimes, a little melody and lyricism are enough to help turn your brain off and let the dream world take hold. And, hopefully, these three one-hit wonder songs do just the trick for you. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that are perfect for bedtime.

“The Lord’s Prayer” by Sister Janet Mead (Single, 1973)

For all the kids out there with religious parents who try and get them to say their prayers before bed, one day you might turn one of those prayers into a hit song. No, really! Sister Janet Mead scored a No. 4 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1973 when she released her rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer”, also known as “Our Father”. And while prayers before bed are a staple in many homes, this song might help you get to sleep the next time you’re tossing and turning.

“A Wonderful Dream” by The Majors (Single, 1962)

There is something settling about old school doo-wop music. There is something so essential about it that it can calm your nerves. Even if it’s got a little beat to it, as long as the track is about dreaming and the performers have that sonic camaraderie, then you’re good. “A Wonderful Dream” by The Majors checks all these boxes.

“Endless Sleep” by Jody Reynolds (Single, 1958)

Maybe you don’t want your sleep to be endless, but sometimes it can feel like that when you’re dog tired. Well, let Jody Reynolds and his booming voice in “Endless Sleep” remind you of the idea of taking a break. A long break. Not the longest break. But a long, long break. Sleep. Slumber. Snore. You have to believe it’s possible before it can happen!

Photo by Kenneth Stevens/Fairfax Media via Getty Images