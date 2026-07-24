3 One-Hit Wonders That Broke up Shortly After Their Big Hit

It’s hard to stay in a band. At first, there is so much potential, so much joy, so much unbridled musical enthusiasm. But after a few practices, after a few shows, or after a few albums, things can wane some. Energy drops. Passion diminishes.

It’s a story as old as time. And below, we wanted to dive into the backgrounds of three groups who experienced endings way too early. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that broke up shortly after their big hit.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Nobody But Me” by The Human Beinz from ‘Nobody But Me’ (1968)

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The Human Beinz began in 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio, recording covers of songs by bands like The Yardbirds, The Who, and Bob Dylan. But the group saw its highest highs after it released its debut album in 1968. That LP included a cover of the tune “Nobody But Me”, which was originally cut by The Isley Brothers in 1962. That cover from The Human Beinz helped their debut album hit No. 65 on the Billboard Top 200. And the single peaked at No. 8. Sadly, though, the group was only able to stick together another year before splitting due to internal tension amongst the members.

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock of Seagulls from ‘A Flock Of Seagulls’ (1982)

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Even if you weren’t growing up around 1982 when A Flock of Seagulls released their signature song, “I Ran (So Far Away)”, you likely know it by heart. It’s just one of those tracks we all learn as young music fans, for whatever reason. And yet, the band broke up just a few years after the release of its iconic hit. Sadly, their guitarist Paul Reynolds dealt with drug issues, and he left the group during a tour in 1984. They couldn’t replace him and could never quite recover after that, breaking up in 1986.

“Butterfly” by Crazy Town from ‘The Gift of Game’ (1999)

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While Crazy Town started in 1995, the group didn’t see the height of its success until 2001. That’s when their 1999 rap-rock hybrid, “Butterfly”, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But it was a short time after that when the band split up. Not long after the release of their 2003 album, Darkhorse, Crazy Town dissolved. The breakup was due to pressure from the record company for a follow-up, as well as internal strife and even drug use. Success is often much more difficult than it seems.

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