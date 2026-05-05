3 One-Hit Wonders That Say More in One Line Than Others Do in a Whole Verse

Sometimes a single sentence is all it takes to express what you mean. Sometimes, just a few words strung together in the right way can create an image that lasts a lifetime. Indeed, that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that knew how to make a statement—a trio of tracks that have lasted in our minds ever since because of their lyrical prowess. These are three one-hit wonders that say more in one line than others do in a verse.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Angel Of The Morning” by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts from ‘Angel Of The Morning’ (1968)

When Merrilee Rush starts the chorus of this song, you know you’re witnessing something great. Indeed, when she sings the very title of this song, it is enough to give you, well, a rush. We hear the term “angel” thrown around all the time. Whether it’s an innocent child or some extremely helpful person. But angel of the morning? That’s something entirely new. It brings us in, makes us listen to what Rush is singing about. It’s just such a beautiful image, we can’t ever turn away.

“Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles from ‘The Age Of Plastic’ (1980)

Like the track above, the lyrical magic of this song is in the chorus and highlighted in the title. In just five words, such an immense thought is expressed. The wheel of progress moves on. Technology doesn’t ever seem to stop. And The Buggles summed up that dynamic incredibly well with this song about tastes shifting and media morphing. At one time, all you wanted was to be on the radio. Then MTV came in, and it was all about TV. What’s next? Artificial Intelligence?

“Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye ft. Kimbra from ‘Making Mirrors’ (2011)

Love songs and breakup songs are the bedrock of pop music. But in 2011, the songwriter and performer Gotye created a new twist on the idea. He didn’t just talk about a split in his pop hit from that year; no, he created a whole new lyrical phrase. He crystallized the concept of someone you used to love turning into somebody that you used to know. What a genius flip! Indeed, with just six words, Gotye gave the globe something to sing about in unison.

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